Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Continues strong run

McCollum put up 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, four rebounds and one block in 38 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 122-110 win over the Pelicans.

After an uncharacteristic six-point performance March 3, McCollum has bounced back in a big way over his past five outings. He's compiled no fewer than 23 points during that span while converting at a 55.4 percent clip from the field and 50 percent rate from three-point range.