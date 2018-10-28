Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Continues to struggle with shot
McCollum totaled 19 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to Miami.
McCollum once again struggled with his shot Saturday, finishing 7-of-20 from the field and 2-of-5 from the free-throw line. Damian Lillard has been tearing it up on a nightly basis which has probably made McCollum seem worse than he actually has been. That being said, McCollum does appear to be struggling to find a rhythm while failing to add a whole lot outside of points and three's. He will look to try and turn things around Monday when the Trail Blazers host the Pacers in what should be a tough encounter.
