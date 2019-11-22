Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Double-doubles in loss

McCollum had 37 points (15-29 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and three blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 loss to the Bucks.

McCollum simply did everything on Thursday, playing without Damian Lillard (back) for the second straight game. This could be McCollum's best game for the season with Lillard slated to return this Saturday. He is likely to flirt with top-50 value moving forward and so offloading him for a top-30 player is worth a shot.