Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss

McCollum poured in 16 points (6-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added 10 rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Although he was uncharacteristically inefficient from the field, McCollum helped make up for it with a season-high rebounding total. The fifth-year guard has actually struggled with his shot the last two games overall, posting a 30.5 percent success (11-for-36) from the field during that span. Despite the recent difficulties, McCollum has scored no less than the 16 points he's managed in the last pair of contests, and he's still averaging 22.1 points on 44.8 percent shooting over his first seven games.