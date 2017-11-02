Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
McCollum poured in 16 points (6-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added 10 rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime loss to the Jazz.
Although he was uncharacteristically inefficient from the field, McCollum helped make up for it with a season-high rebounding total. The fifth-year guard has actually struggled with his shot the last two games overall, posting a 30.5 percent success (11-for-36) from the field during that span. Despite the recent difficulties, McCollum has scored no less than the 16 points he's managed in the last pair of contests, and he's still averaging 22.1 points on 44.8 percent shooting over his first seven games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Held under 20 in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 23 points in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Strong shooting offset by key miss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads Blazers with 23 on Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in game-high 28 in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Friday vs. Pacers•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.