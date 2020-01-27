Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drills six treys in return
McCollum (ankle) finished with 28 points (11-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five assists and one rebound across 36 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 139-129 win over the Pacers.
McCollum was back to his usual ways in return from a three-game absence, racking up points and triples for his fantasy managers while converting at a solid clip from the field. Anfernee Simons moved to the bench and saw a role reduction with McCollum back in the fold, as did Gary Trent.
