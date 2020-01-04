Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 24 in win over Wizards

McCollum finished with 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, an assist and two turnovers in 36 minutes in Friday's 122-103 win over the Wizards.

McCollum is averaging 21.8 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steal over his last five contests and led Portland in minutes played Friday. He, along with Damian Lillard (35 points) and Hassan Whiteside (23 points), led Portland's offensive clinic against an overmatched Washington squad that was missing Bradley Beal (leg). One thing McCollum could stand to do more is to shoot more free throws, as he's now failed to reach five three throw attempts in six straight games.