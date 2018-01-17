Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 27 in Tuesday's win
McCollum scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 win over the Suns.
The Blazers appear to have their dynamic backcourt duo in top form once again, as McCollum combined with Damian Lillard to score 58 points on the night. McCollum in now averaging 23.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in January, and with Lillard back at 100 percent, expect the two-guard's production to remain outstanding.
