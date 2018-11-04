Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 30 in loss

McCollum had 30 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

Both McCollum and Damian Lillard hit 30 points, but it wasn't enough, as the Blazers' late run fell short against LeBron and Co. McCollum has been off to a relatively slow start to the season, and Saturday represented his first game with more than 24 points.