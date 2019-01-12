Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 30 points in blowout
McCollum finished with 30 points (12-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 127-96 victory over the Hornets.
McCollum ended with a game-high 30 points Friday, spearheading the Trail Blazers to a comfortable victory over a hapless Hornets. McCollum has played well over the past two games although they have both come against an inferior defense. The Trail Blazers will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets in what will be a much tougher assignment.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Spearheads double-digit win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Plays 40 minutes in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Musters only 10 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 35 points in 28 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Long-range shooting woes continue•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Major offensive contributor in win•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...