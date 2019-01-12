Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 30 points in blowout

McCollum finished with 30 points (12-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 127-96 victory over the Hornets.

McCollum ended with a game-high 30 points Friday, spearheading the Trail Blazers to a comfortable victory over a hapless Hornets. McCollum has played well over the past two games although they have both come against an inferior defense. The Trail Blazers will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets in what will be a much tougher assignment.