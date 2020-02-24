Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 41 points in comeback win
McCollum finished with 41 points (15-30 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine boards, 12 assists, and one steal in 43 minutes of a 107-104 win against Detroit on Sunday.
McCollum's scoring outburst helped his team secure a comeback win in a game where he also logged a career best in assists. McCollum has established himself as a top-notch distributor with his second straight double-double while Damian Lillard (groin) has been sidelined. He'll likely continue to be the primary option in the Trailblazers offense against the Celtics on Tuesday.
