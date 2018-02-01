Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops career-high 50 points on Chicago

McCollum dropped a career-high 50 points (18-25 FG, 6-9 3PT, 8-8 FT) in a 124-108 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, adding five rebounds and two assists to his tally.

Not only were the 50 points a career-high for McCollum, he set a franchise-record with 28 points in an incredible first quarter. He went 11-of-14 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range in that record-breaking first quarter, as he outscored the Bulls, 28-19 all by himself. What's equally as scary is the fact that he played just 29 minutes, as he easily could have done more if this game were a bit closer, especially considering he didn't play in the fourth quarter. It's actually been a down year for McCollum's standards, as this is the sort of performance that could get him on a roll.