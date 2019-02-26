Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops game-high 35 points
McCollum finished Monday's game against Cleveland with 35 points (12-18 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes.
McCollum was unstoppable from beyond the arc, missing just one of eight attempts from three in a 123-110 victory for Portland. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 19.8 points along with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his previous five games, so he continues to prove that he's a fantasy asset in a number of categories. McCollum has also logged 30-plus minutes in four of his last five matchups and should continue to see a heavy workload going forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores team-high 30 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: No downturn after long layoff•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Another lights-out offensive showing•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: First career triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid shooting night in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Reaches new January high in scoring•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.