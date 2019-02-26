Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops game-high 35 points

McCollum finished Monday's game against Cleveland with 35 points (12-18 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes.

McCollum was unstoppable from beyond the arc, missing just one of eight attempts from three in a 123-110 victory for Portland. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 19.8 points along with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his previous five games, so he continues to prove that he's a fantasy asset in a number of categories. McCollum has also logged 30-plus minutes in four of his last five matchups and should continue to see a heavy workload going forward.