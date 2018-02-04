Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops team-high 22 in Sunday's loss
McCollum scored 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 97-96 loss to the Celtics.
He's now hit for 20 or more points in 13 of the last 18 games, including Wednesday's 50-point explosion against the Bulls. McCollum's consistent offense gives him a strong floor in DFS, and his roto impact is ticking up as well -- his 4.0 boards per game would be a new career high if he can maintain that pace.
More News
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.