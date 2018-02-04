Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops team-high 22 in Sunday's loss

McCollum scored 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 97-96 loss to the Celtics.

He's now hit for 20 or more points in 13 of the last 18 games, including Wednesday's 50-point explosion against the Bulls. McCollum's consistent offense gives him a strong floor in DFS, and his roto impact is ticking up as well -- his 4.0 boards per game would be a new career high if he can maintain that pace.