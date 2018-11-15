Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Eclipses 20 points again in loss

McCollum tallied 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 126-117 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

McCollum's efforts were an excellent complement to those of backcourt mate Damian Lillard's, who led the way with a 31-point, 11-assist double-double. The 27-year-old has had a rollercoaster of a month on the scoring front, turning in a trio of sub-20-point efforts, including a season-low eight-point tally. However, McCollum has scored between 23 and 40 points in three of his last four contests, hinting at a return to the level of consistency he typically exhibits.