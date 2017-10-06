Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Efficient effort in Thursday's win

McCollum compiled 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, three steals and a block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason win over the Raptors.

McCollum was red-hot from long distance during his time on the court, draining multiple threes for the second time in as many exhibitions. The fifth-year guard is 6-for-11 from behind the arc over the first pair of preseason tilts and looks to already be approaching regular-season form. McCollum played 80 games for a second consecutive campaign in 2016-17, generating career bests in points (23.0), rebounds (3.6), shooting percentage (48.0), three-point percentage (42.1) and free-throw percentage (91.2). He's slated for his typical high-usage role alongside perennial All-Star Damian Lillard in the coming season, although the presence of Jusuf Nurkic down low for a full campaign should help redistribute some of the Blazers starting five's offensive load.