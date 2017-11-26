Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Efficient from the field in tough victory
McCollum totaled 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Wizards.
McCollum backed up his strong performance from the last game, with another 26 point effort Saturday. He has been very consistent this season, with only a couple of poor showings thrown into his strong first month. He is basically an elite scorer, and if he can manage to maintain his defensive numbers, owners should expect him to finish around the top 30 when all is said and done.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Bounces back with 26-point tally•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Shoots terribly in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Turns in 24 points in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 17 in Monday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 36 points Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Helps grind out victory Thursday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...