Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Efficient from the field in tough victory

McCollum totaled 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Wizards.

McCollum backed up his strong performance from the last game, with another 26 point effort Saturday. He has been very consistent this season, with only a couple of poor showings thrown into his strong first month. He is basically an elite scorer, and if he can manage to maintain his defensive numbers, owners should expect him to finish around the top 30 when all is said and done.