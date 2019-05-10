Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Excellent bounce-back Game 6 effort

McCollum delivered 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.

McCollum rediscovered his stroke at a critical time following a 5-for-16 showing from the floor in Game 5. The veteran two-guard checked in behind only backcourt mate Damian Lillard in scoring for thenight, and he's now tallied at least 30 points in three postseason games thus far. McCollum has also sandwiched a pair of 50.0 percent shooting nights around the aforementioned Game 5 clunker, and the Blazers will hope he can carry the hot hand over to Sunday's do-or-die Game 7 in Denver.