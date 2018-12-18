Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Excellent complementary production
McCollum finished with 27 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-127 win over the Clippers on Monday.
McCollum's stellar shooting night served as the perfect complement to the exploits of backcourt mate Damian Lillard, who lit up the scoreboard with a team-high 39 points. McCollum was even a tick better than his star teammate in terms of accuracy, leading to his second-highest point tally of December and second game in the last three with better than 57 percent shooting. The six-year veteran has also seen another bump in offensive usage during the current month, as he's now averaging 19.6 shot attempts per contest (compared to 18.3 and 16.7 in November and October, respectively).
