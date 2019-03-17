Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Exits Saturday's game

McCollum was helped to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Spurs with an apparent left leg injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McCollum landed awkwardly after a drive to the basket and appeared to be grabbing his lower left leg before being helped off the court. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 27-year-old won't return to Saturday's game, according to Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site.