Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Expects to approach 30 minutes
McCollum said his knee felt good during morning shootaround and that he should play "closer to 30 minutes" Tuesday night against the Lakers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
This is excellent news for the Trail Blazers, as McCollum has managed to get back up to speed relatively quickly following a lengthy absence. He missed 10 consecutive contests due to a strained left knee. Portland will need all hands on deck for the first round of the postseason with a matchup against the Jazz looming, so the hope is that McCollum will shake off a bit more rust in the final two games of the regular season.
