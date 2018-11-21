Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Explodes for 31 points in win
McCollum tallied 31 points (13-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-114 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
McCollum's scoring total paced the Trail Blazers and served as the third time he's hit or eclipsed the 30-point mark in November. The 27-year-old two-guard has had the hot hand over the last three contests, shooting at least 50.0 percent in each. He's also drained an impressive eight of 14 attempts from distance over the last pair of contests after struggling from three-point range for the majority of the month.
