Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Explodes for season-high scoring haul

McCollum poured in 40 points (17-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six assists, five rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old had struggled at times with his shot in the early going this season, but it all came together for him Tuesday. McCollum has how posted a 50.0 percent success rate from the field in three straight contests, and Tuesday's haul of five made three-pointers was a season high. While this level of scoring can't be expected as the norm, it provides a glimpse of the considerable upside McCollum possesses when he gets hot, and it serves to demonstrate he's capable of stepping up his usage on nights when backcourt mate Damian Lillard isn't at his sharpest.