Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Explodes for season-high scoring haul
McCollum poured in 40 points (17-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six assists, five rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old had struggled at times with his shot in the early going this season, but it all came together for him Tuesday. McCollum has how posted a 50.0 percent success rate from the field in three straight contests, and Tuesday's haul of five made three-pointers was a season high. While this level of scoring can't be expected as the norm, it provides a glimpse of the considerable upside McCollum possesses when he gets hot, and it serves to demonstrate he's capable of stepping up his usage on nights when backcourt mate Damian Lillard isn't at his sharpest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Has 16 points in comfortable victory•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 30 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Continues to struggle with shot•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Collects 22 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Fights through shooting struggles in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Resting Wednesday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.