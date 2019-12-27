Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Extends sizzling scoring streak
McCollum had 25 points (10-23 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 loss at Utah.
McCollum has scored 20 or more points in each of his last six outings -- he averages 27.0 points while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep, and all those figures are above their current season numbers. He will try to extend that run Saturday at home against the Lakers.
