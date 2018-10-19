Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Fights through shooting struggles in opener

McCollum generated 21 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 128-119 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

McCollum had a difficult time getting his shot to fall Thursday, but in trademark fashion, he kept his nose to the grindstone. That eventually led to a solid final line, one that he helped prop up with some complementary production on the boards. McCollum joined backcourt mate Damian Lillard as the two 20-point scorers on the starting five, which figures to be the case on the overwhelming majority of nights this season. He'll look to sharpen up on offense against the Spurs on Saturday night.