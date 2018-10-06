Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Fills out stat sheet in win

McCollum offered nine points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 21 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 115-93 preseason win over the Suns on Friday.

McCollum was unusually active as a rebounder, pulling in the second-highest number of boards on the team behind Jusuf Nurkic. The sixth-year sharpshooter has opened the exhibition slate with a hot hand, draining eight of 17 attempts from the field over his first pair of games. McCollum will look to sharpen up his shot this coming season after seeing a near four-point drop in field-goal percentage (48.0 percent to 44.3 percent) last season over that of his 2016-17 campaign.