Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Fills stat sheet in win

McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Rockets.

McCollum hasn't skipped a beat since missing three games earlier this month, notching over 20 points while playing more than 35 minutes in both contests. He should handle his regular workload moving forward. McCollum is averaging 19.1 points while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range this month.