Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Finds touch from distance

McCollum posted 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-106 loss to the Raptors.

After hitting only 17.2 percent of his three-point attempts across the past six games, McCollum finally was able to rediscover his stroke from the outside in the losing effort. As usual, the 28-year-old remains locked in as the clear No. 2 option behind Damian Lillard, but he's seen his effectiveness in that capacity fade over the past few seasons. Since shooting a career-high 42.1 percent from distance in 2016-17, McCollum saw his efficiency beyond the arc drop in the subsequent two seasons. That trend looks set to continue in 2019-20, as he's currently sitting at a career-worst 31.3 percent mark through 12 games.