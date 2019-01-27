Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: First career triple-double Saturday

McCollum finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over the Hawks.

McCollum went off for his first career triple-double Saturday, a performance that came out of nowhere given his recent lack in supporting stats. Damian Lillard (knee) was sitting this one out which of course meant McCollum was going to have to do more on the offensive end. Owners have to be thrilled with the numbers but also have to expect a regression as soon as Lillard returns to the lineup.