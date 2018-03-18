Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes for 16 points in win
McCollum tallied 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in 37 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 win over the Pistons.
McCollum shot an exceptional 50 percent from the floor in an overall efficient evening from the off-guard. Despite that he still played second fiddle offensively to Damian Lillard, which will be the case more often than not. McCollum depends on more shot attempts than the 16 he initiated to truly be effective, and when he's hot he can outdo Lillard, but those games are few and far between. He still remains an effective play as Portland goes for its 13 straight win on Sunday.
