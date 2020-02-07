Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes for 19 points

McCollum tallied 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 125-117 win over the Spurs.

McCollum has scored 19 or more points in five of his last six outings since returning from a three-game absence during late January, but he hasn't done much in other statistical areas as he is averaging 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during that six-game stretch. He should remain Portland's second-best scoring threat, but it would be unwise to expect big contributions from him in other areas moving forward.