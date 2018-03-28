Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes ice-cold with only seven points

McCollum recorded seven points (3-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 win over the Pelicans.

While McCollum us one of the more prolific shooting guards in the league, he's also one of the streakiest and has the capability to put up some clunkers, especially when Lillard dominates the offense. IT was one of those nights for McCollum, who couldn't get anything going despite putting up 19 shot attempts. There have been moments where both Lillard and McCollum get it going to spectacular effect - that's the kind of output they will need if they want to get past opponents in the tough Western playoff bracket.