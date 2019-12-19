Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes off for second-straight 30-point game
McCollum generated 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 112-112 win over the Warriors.
Now in his seventh year with Portland, McCollum is part of one of the most potent backcourts in the league. McCollum and Damian Lillard can sometimes be a source of frustration for DFS players as they both put up big numbers but it's tough to deduce who will have the better night. Tonight was a rare moment of synergy as they both distinguished themselves with huge stat lines.
