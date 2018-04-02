Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Hands out nine dimes in victory
McCollum finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 victory over the Grizzlies.
McCollum tallied a season-high nine assists Sunday, helping the Trail Blazers to a relatively easy win. He also added a season-high of four steals, making this one of the best all-around performances of his season. Damian Lillard has stolen much of the spotlight this season with his spectacular form, however, McCollum continues to chug along, doing what he does best. Along with Lillard, McCollum is going to be called upon to carry the team over the final few games as they look to secure the third overall seed in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 42 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes ice-cold with only seven points•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Burns Thunder again Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in 26 in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Trouble finding net Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Tallies 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...