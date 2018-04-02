Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Hands out nine dimes in victory

McCollum finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

McCollum tallied a season-high nine assists Sunday, helping the Trail Blazers to a relatively easy win. He also added a season-high of four steals, making this one of the best all-around performances of his season. Damian Lillard has stolen much of the spotlight this season with his spectacular form, however, McCollum continues to chug along, doing what he does best. Along with Lillard, McCollum is going to be called upon to carry the team over the final few games as they look to secure the third overall seed in the Western Conference.