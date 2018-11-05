Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Has 16 points in comfortable victory
McCollum tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-81 victory over the Timberwolves.
Much like Damian Lillard, McCollum was called upon to very little in this one as the score blew out early. Despite the reduced playing time, McCollum had his mid-range game going and could have had a much better line had there been any reason to keep him on the court. He has had some struggles so far this season and appears to have been slightly over-drafted in many leagues. That being said, he is still going to be an asset to any team and will likely work towards finishing the season in the top 50 range.
