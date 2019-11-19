Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Heating up from field
McCollum logged 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 132-108 loss to the Rockets.
Since tallying just eight points on 4-for-19 shooting in a loss to the Nets on Nov. 8, McCollum has rediscovered his touch from the field and beyond the arc. In the subsequent fives games, McCollum is averaging 24.6 points while drilling half of his shots overall, including a 39 percent mark from distance.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team in win over Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Finds touch from distance•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 23 points•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles in loss to Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops game-high 35 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sitting out Thursday's game•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...