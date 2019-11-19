Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Heating up from field

McCollum logged 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 132-108 loss to the Rockets.

Since tallying just eight points on 4-for-19 shooting in a loss to the Nets on Nov. 8, McCollum has rediscovered his touch from the field and beyond the arc. In the subsequent fives games, McCollum is averaging 24.6 points while drilling half of his shots overall, including a 39 percent mark from distance.