Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Held under 20 in Monday's loss

McCollum scored 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 99-85 loss to the Raptors.

It's the first time this season McCollum's failed to score at least 23 points in a game, but another strong performance from three-point range helped salvage some of his fantasy value. He could be in line for a big bounce-back night Wednesday on the road against a Jazz defense allowing opposition shooting guards to drain 48.3 percent of their threes, the second highest rate in the league.