Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Helps grind out victory Thursday

McCollum tallied 22 points (8-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 victory over the Lakers.

McCollum was steady again on Thursday, doing what he does on a nightly basis. He has had an indifferent start to the season, keeping owners happy but not thrilled. His field-goal percentage has dropped to under 45 percent, something that should likely increase. He is yet to break-out for the season, but it feels like it could only be a matter of time before it happens. He will get his next chance to light it up when they face the Thunder on Sunday night.