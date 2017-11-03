Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Helps grind out victory Thursday

McCollum tallied 22 points (8-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 victory over the Lakers.

McCollum was steady again on Thursday, doing what he does on a nightly basis. He has had an indifferent start to the season, keeping owners happy but not thrilled. His field-goal percentage has dropped to under 45 percent, something that should likely increase. He is yet to break-out for the season, but it feels like it could only be a matter of time before it happens. He will get his next chance to light it up when they face the Thunder on Sunday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories