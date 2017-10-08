Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Impressive two-way effort Sunday

McCollum collected 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 win over the Clippers.

McCollum looked like himself Sunday, drilling four threes en route to 20 points and collecting some other counting stats in the process. It's been business as usual for McCollum, who projects to be one of the best shooting guards in fantasy this season, as he was last year.