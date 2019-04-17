Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Improved shooting night Tuesday

McCollum totaled 33 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-94 victory over the Thunder.

McCollum torched the Thunder in Tuesday's Game 2 victory, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting. He has certainly been impactful across the first two games of the series, demonstrating no limitations after a knee injury cut short his regular season. The series will now head to Oklahoma City for Game 3 with the Trail Blazers intent on keeping their foot on the gas.