Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Improved shooting night Tuesday
McCollum totaled 33 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-94 victory over the Thunder.
McCollum torched the Thunder in Tuesday's Game 2 victory, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting. He has certainly been impactful across the first two games of the series, demonstrating no limitations after a knee injury cut short his regular season. The series will now head to Oklahoma City for Game 3 with the Trail Blazers intent on keeping their foot on the gas.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 24 points in Game 1 win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Resting for finale•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid showing in narrow win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Expects to approach 30 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Logs 25 minutes in return•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will play limited minutes Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...