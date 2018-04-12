Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Improves shot in Wednesday's win
McCollum poured in 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in a 102-93 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
The final stat line wasn't as important as the fact that McCollum was able to get his broken shot fixed to an extent during the victory. The 26-year-old did finish the regular season with eight straight double-digit scoring efforts, but he'd shot under 40.0 percent in four consecutive contests prior to Wednesday's 44.4 percent effort. The Blazers will undoubtedly lean heavily on McCollum's scoring contributions in the postseason, making it all the more important that he was able to head into the playoffs with some renewed confidence.
