Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: In mid-season form Saturday

McCollum contributed 27 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Suns.

McCollum was back in the starting lineup after sitting out the previous game to rest, scoring a game-high 27 points. He was very aggressive, finding his spots on the floor with ease. McCollum has basically slotted into a top-50 kind of player, with scoring, three-pointers, and high free-throw efficiency being his real strengths. There has been no indication anything is going to change making him a very solid mid-round pick in basically all formats.