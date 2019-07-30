Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Inks extension with Portland
McCollum agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract extension with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McCollum is just two years into his last extension, which was for $106 million over four years, but the organization appears to not want to waste any time in locking up their star backcourt duo. Damian Lillard already signed his supermax deal back at the start of free agency, and now, with McCollum locked in, the pairing will be under contract in Portland for at least the next five seasons. McCollum has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons and has emerged as one of the league's better isolation scoring guards in the process.
