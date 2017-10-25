Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads Blazers with 23 on Tuesday

McCollum scored 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 Ft) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 win over the Pelicans.

Sixteen of those points came in the fourth quarter, as Portland rallied late to win their NBA-record 17th straight homer opener. McCollum has come flying out of the gate after missing the first game of the year due to a suspension, but his scoring has been fueled by an unsustainable 66.7 percent success rate (10-for-15) from beyond the arc. Once he cools down, the 26-year-old will need more volume if he's going to take a run at his first 25 PPG campaign.