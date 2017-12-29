Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team in scoring with 34 points
McCollum posted 34 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3 Pt, 14-14 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over the Sixers.
McCollum went a perfect 14-for-14 from the charity stripe, a category where he ranks 14th in the league with an 88.9 percent completion rate. He also shouldered the load with Damian Lillard (hamstring) out for a third straight game. The fifth-year shooting guard is a pillar of reliability, averaging 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, which makes him dependable for 30-plus fantasy points in each outing, He'll look to put up another good stat line against the Hawks on Saturday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 17 Saturday in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 13 points in 38 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 20 in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 25 points•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 21 in Monday's loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...