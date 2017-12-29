Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team in scoring with 34 points

McCollum posted 34 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3 Pt, 14-14 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over the Sixers.

McCollum went a perfect 14-for-14 from the charity stripe, a category where he ranks 14th in the league with an 88.9 percent completion rate. He also shouldered the load with Damian Lillard (hamstring) out for a third straight game. The fifth-year shooting guard is a pillar of reliability, averaging 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, which makes him dependable for 30-plus fantasy points in each outing, He'll look to put up another good stat line against the Hawks on Saturday.

