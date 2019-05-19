Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team in scoring

McCollum totaled 23 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-12 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

McCollum led the Blazers in scoring in Saturday's loss, though he did so with an inefficient shooting performance, going just 7-20 from the field. In 12 games prior to the series with Golden State, McCollum averaged 25.6 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Those numbers have decreased to 20.7 points and 37.1 percent respectively, and McCollum has now scored a total of 62 points on 62 shots in the Western Conference Finals. The Blazers will likely play their final home game of the season in Monday's Game 4, where McCollum will have a chance to rectify his recent shooting and scoring woes.