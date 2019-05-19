Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team in scoring
McCollum totaled 23 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-12 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Warriors on Saturday.
McCollum led the Blazers in scoring in Saturday's loss, though he did so with an inefficient shooting performance, going just 7-20 from the field. In 12 games prior to the series with Golden State, McCollum averaged 25.6 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Those numbers have decreased to 20.7 points and 37.1 percent respectively, and McCollum has now scored a total of 62 points on 62 shots in the Western Conference Finals. The Blazers will likely play their final home game of the season in Monday's Game 4, where McCollum will have a chance to rectify his recent shooting and scoring woes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid line despite shooting issues•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team to West finals•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Excellent bounce-back Game 6 effort•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Continues postseason surge•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Two games' worth of shots in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...