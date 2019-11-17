Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team in win over Spurs
McCollum had 32 points (13-25 FG, 6-11 3PT, 0-0 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 win at San Antonio.
McCollum has bounced back admirably from his eight-point effort against the Nets last week, averaging 24.5 points per game on 49.4 percent from the field during his last four contests. He will try to extend his impressive run of play Monday on the road against the Rockets.
