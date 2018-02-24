Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team with 26 points on Friday
McCollum recorded 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3 Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-81 win over the Jazz.
Friday's winning effort marked McCollum's seventh performance of 20 or more points in his past 10 games. McCollum and Damian Lillard had their way with the usually stalwart Utah defense and embarrassed them on both ends of the court. Like most shooting guards, McCollum depends on heaving the ball up early and often, and he certainly didn't disappoint, converting 52.3 percent of his 21 shot attempts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Compiles 29 points in signature win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 22 points in loss to Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Yields to Lillard in below-average outing•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Plays 41 minutes in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 14 points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops team-high 22 in Sunday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...