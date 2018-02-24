Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team with 26 points on Friday

McCollum recorded 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3 Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-81 win over the Jazz.

Friday's winning effort marked McCollum's seventh performance of 20 or more points in his past 10 games. McCollum and Damian Lillard had their way with the usually stalwart Utah defense and embarrassed them on both ends of the court. Like most shooting guards, McCollum depends on heaving the ball up early and often, and he certainly didn't disappoint, converting 52.3 percent of his 21 shot attempts.