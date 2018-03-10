Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team with 30 points
McCollum had 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 125-108 victory over the Warriors.
McCollum delivered his highest scoring game since putting up 50 against the Chicago Bulls in late January. He has been solid lately but not exactly the player owners had been hoping for. The scoring has been right around the 20 point mark on most nights, however, his efficiency has not been up to his normal standards. McCollum remains an elite source of points but offers very little upside outside of scoring. He is not a strong defender and often played second fiddle to Damian Lillard.
