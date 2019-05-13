Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads Trail Blazers to glory

McCollum amassed 37 points (17-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 45 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Nuggets.

McCollum almost single-handedly carried the Trail Blazers offense Sunday, finishing with 37 points on 17-of-29 shooting. On a night Damian Lillard struggled, McCollum was unstoppable and has certainly put his stamp on the playoffs thus far. Evan Turner was next best for the Trai; Blazers, ending with 14 points, emphasizing the importance of McCollum's evening. They will now move onto the Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 where they will face the two-time defending champion Warriors.

