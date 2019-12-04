Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads way in loss
McCollum totaled 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.
McCollum topped 20 points for the ninth consecutive game, though his contributions elsewhere weren't too remarkable. It was a disappointing loss for the Trail Blazers, who'd been riding a three-game winning streak heading into Monday. McCollum will look to help return to wining in Wednesday's slightly easier matchup with the Kings.
